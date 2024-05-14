Head-To-Head Analysis: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Auxly Cannabis Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 5.06 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $74.87 million 0.55 -$32.97 million ($0.04) -0.92

Analyst Ratings

Auxly Cannabis Group has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -9,032.01% N/A -291.90% Auxly Cannabis Group -43.42% -59.05% -14.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FOXO Technologies beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names. It sells its products through supply arrangements with provincial control boards and distributors, medical cannabis sales channels, and retailers, as well as to authorized wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

