AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) versus Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

AvidXchange has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.



Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -8.10% -1.75% -0.52% Kaltura -25.28% -142.20% -24.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $380.72 million 6.09 -$47.33 million ($0.15) -74.80 Kaltura $175.17 million 1.01 -$46.37 million ($0.33) -3.64

This table compares AvidXchange and Kaltura’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kaltura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AvidXchange and Kaltura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 1 5 5 0 2.36 Kaltura 1 0 2 0 2.33

AvidXchange presently has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Kaltura has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 136.11%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Kaltura on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange



AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Kaltura



Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

