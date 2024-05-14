Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

