Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $280,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.52. 817,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

