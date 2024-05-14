Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CWCO opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

