Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CWCO opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $38.29.
Consolidated Water Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Water
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Water
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.