Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
