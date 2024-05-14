Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $95.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.