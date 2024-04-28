Analyzing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) & Its Rivals

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 665 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -34.69% -44.65% 0.01%

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.7% and pay out 137.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $257.26 million $231.01 million 6.86 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.12 billion -$58.21 million 56.41

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 122 568 885 14 2.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 79.59%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending competitors beat Morgan Stanley Direct Lending on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

