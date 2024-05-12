Head to Head Survey: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) vs. Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for All For One Media and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $5.00 million N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.02 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -20.81

This table compares All For One Media and Atlanta Braves’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 48,019.61% -34.70% 29,634.46% Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74%

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats All For One Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in media content development in New York. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces and owns motion pictures, such as Drama Drama. The company primarily offers its services for children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

