Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

