The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.61 Average PT from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.76.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $1,930,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of REAL opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.94. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
