Head-To-Head Review: Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loews and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Loews currently has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.00%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus target price of $18.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

58.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Loews pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelis Insurance pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 9.27% 9.45% 1.93% Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 19.26% 4.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loews and Fidelis Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $15.90 billion 1.09 $1.43 billion $6.74 11.57 Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.61 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.49

Fidelis Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loews. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loews beats Fidelis Insurance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

