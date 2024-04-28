AMH Equity Ltd Buys New Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. KVH Industries makes up approximately 0.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of KVH Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 235.0% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 232,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

