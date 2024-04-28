Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $34.56.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 46.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,766,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,843,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.