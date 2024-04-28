Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $640,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $120.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Insider Activity at American Water Works
In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
