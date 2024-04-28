Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 495 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,560,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.89. The stock had a trading volume of 674,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,485. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.