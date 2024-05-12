Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $8.91. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 14,888 shares.

Toray Industries Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

