Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $107.01.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

