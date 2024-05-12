CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.93.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

