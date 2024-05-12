Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.38-1.46 EPS.
Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 5.2 %
NYSE COLD traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $24.14. 5,511,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90.
Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
