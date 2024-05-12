Oppenheimer Trims Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Target Price to $20.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

CCSI opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 672,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 251,926 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3,943.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 323.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

