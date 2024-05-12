Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, reports. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.27%.

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 139,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth $84,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

