Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,514.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,192.37.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 724.92% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.
