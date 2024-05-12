Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Lowered to $22.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.1 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 21.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 55.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 376,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

