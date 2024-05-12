JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

