Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.340–0.290 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. 6,361,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAOI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.