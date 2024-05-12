JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million-$429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.9 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog
Insider Activity at JFrog
In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.