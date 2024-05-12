Needham & Company LLC Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $88.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

