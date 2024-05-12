Roth Mkm Trims Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price to $8.50

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.75 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 137.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

