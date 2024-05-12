TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
TrueContext Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The company has a market cap of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59.
About TrueContext
TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.
