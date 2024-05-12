Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.13. Materialise shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 36,950 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Get Materialise alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTLS

Materialise Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $303.03 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 128,350 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.