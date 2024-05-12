StockNews.com Lowers Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $42.99 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.55. Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,086,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

