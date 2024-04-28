Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 139 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in CDW were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.26. The company had a trading volume of 424,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $162.59 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.