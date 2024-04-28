Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 845,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Acutus Medical Price Performance
Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
About Acutus Medical
