Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 845,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

