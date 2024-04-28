Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Stock Price Up 3%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 81,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 33,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.86.

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

