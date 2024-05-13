Analysts Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Target Price at $278.00

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.00.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $278.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

