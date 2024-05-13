ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 72.9% in April

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

AAVMY stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.88.

ABN AMRO Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7646 per share. This is a boost from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

