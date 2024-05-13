Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) and flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of flyExclusive shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and flyExclusive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.30 billion 0.74 -$6.78 million $0.04 850.00 flyExclusive $315.36 million 0.17 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

flyExclusive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bristow Group and flyExclusive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00

flyExclusive has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.98%. Given flyExclusive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe flyExclusive is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and flyExclusive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 0.10% 0.17% 0.07% flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, flyExclusive has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristow Group beats flyExclusive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

