Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NBR stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $141.47. The company has a market cap of $731.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.