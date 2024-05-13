Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$18.50

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$17.49.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.1779789 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.