Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %

TAIT opened at $3.18 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

