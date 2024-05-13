Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $228,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

IRM opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.