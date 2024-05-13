Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $331.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $263,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $227,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

