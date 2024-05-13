Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 396,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $490.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.51. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

