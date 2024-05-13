California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $63.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on California Resources

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.