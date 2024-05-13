Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the April 15th total of 817,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Waldencast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $4.45 on Monday. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Waldencast from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waldencast by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

