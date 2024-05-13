Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $124.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

