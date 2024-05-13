Critical Review: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charge Enterprises and Liberty Broadband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liberty Broadband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Charge Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21,328.57%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than Liberty Broadband.

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Liberty Broadband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% Liberty Broadband N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Liberty Broadband’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.01 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -0.11 Liberty Broadband $980.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband has higher revenue and earnings than Charge Enterprises.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape. In addition, the company provides security suite that offers computer viruses, spyware and threats from malicious actors across the internet; offers internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks, streaming services, and advertising platforms; and operates regional sports and news networks. Liberty Broadband Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.