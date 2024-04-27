Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FNDB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. 20,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

