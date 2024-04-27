Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,334 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,347,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 374.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 500,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Up 0.9 %

Marqeta stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,065. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MQ. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

